Many fans of the iconic hip hop movie 8 Mile suggested a part two, unfortunately, we won’t be getting one. Today (Jan. 2), TMZ caught up with one of the stars of the film, Mekhi Phifer, and he said a follow-up to 8 Mile isn’t happening.

“Sometimes it’s best to just leave it at one,” said Phifer, who played a character named Future in the movie. “Once you make a classic, no reason to fool around with it,” he added.

When the reporter asked if there has been any conversation about making a sequel, he simply responded “Nope.” Although he did admit a part two of the story “could be interesting,” he said he wouldn’t be in it and he doubts Eminem, who played B Rabbit’s character, would appear in the project.

“The story that we told is the story,” he said. “You know, I mean, it could be interesting, but I wouldn’t be in it, and I’m sure Eminem wouldn’t be in it either… I think, you know, leave the classics alone and it’ll be all good. Let’s just live with the 8 Mile.”

Phifer, who recently celebrated his 48th birthday on Dec. 29, added that he and the Detroit rapper still keep in contact and he said Eminem is currently focused on his music career.

Just yesterday (Jan. 1), Slim Shady became YouTube’s most-viewed rapper of 2022, with over 5 billion plays, and in November, he became the 10th hip hop artist inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He joins JAY-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur, N.W.A, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, Run-DMC and Grandmaster Flash, and the Furious Five as the only rap acts to join the exclusive club.

8 Mile is a 2002 American drama film written by Scott Silver and directed by Curtis Hanson. The movie is based on Eminem’s come-up in the rap game. According to Box Office Mojo, it celebrated its 20th anniversary last month and grossed $242,875,078 worldwide. Eminem also won an Oscar for his performance.