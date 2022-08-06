Big Sean is full of excitement and wonderment as he and Jhené Aiko await the arrival of their first child.

On July 31, Sean returned to his hometown to close out the Mo Pop Festival in downtown Detroit. According to Detroit News, the “Finally Famous” rapper performed a 70-minute set that included mixtape hits as well as his chart-topping records. Aiko also performed at the festival that boasted upwards of 15,000 attendees.

Last month, Sean and Aiko confirmed reports that they are expecting. This will be Sean’s first child and Aiko’s second. Aiko’s sister Miyoko and the singer’s teen daughter Namiko Love were also on the tour around Sean’s neck of the woods. Love is the child Aiko shares with former boyfriend O’Ryan.

Since the baby news broke, they have each shared snapshots from a maternity photo shoot, as well as other flicks of Aiko’s growing baby bump. In Sean’s Aug. 6 Instagram post, he gave fans a peek into some of the private moments he shared with Aiko and family while in his hometown. The photos included one of Sean standing outside his former home alongside Aiko and a precious moment shared between the songstress and her daughter.

He also showed off the outside of a music studio he built at his former high school, Cass Technical High School. Elsewhere in the gallery of photos, Sean is seen showing Aiko and Love around school grounds. His school tour included a photo opportunity in front of the Cass Tech Hall of Fame, where photos of Sean and other successful graduates are displayed.

His caption for the series of images read: “I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this.”

He reiterated the sentiment in his Instagram Story. “Such a blessing, felt like I connected the ancestors with the future,” he wrote alongside a photo of him with his palm on Aiko’s stomach. Aiko is currently six months pregnant. She and Sean have yet to reveal their unborn child’s gender.