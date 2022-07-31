Jhené Aiko and Big Sean gave fans an eyeful as the expectant mother bared her growing baby bump on stage at Lollapalooza Chicago.

Sean was among the artists on this year’s lineup of more than 170 acts performing for thousands of music fans. During his set (July 30), he brought out his longtime girlfriend, Aiko. The “Triggered” singer wore a midriff-baring top that resembled gilded gold and white, wide-leg trousers that sat just beneath her belly.

Together the couple performed “I Know.” As the song came to a close, Sean beckoned for the crowd to give Aiko a round of applause. He also lovingly touched Aiko’s belly while admiring her. On Twitter, Sean told fans that sharing the stage with Aiko was monumental for multiple reasons.

“Best part of today was seeing our baby in Momma’s belly and you all showing so much love on stage… it took me my whole life to get on this Lolla stage, our baby on there at 24 weeks in the womb, thank you for this feeling! Thank you for all the love yall showed, very inspiring!!” he wrote.

Sean’s last appearance at the four-day music festival was in 2017. This year’s lineup featured artists such as J. Cole, Lil Baby, Erica Banks and Lil Durk. Earlier this month, the couple confirmed that they were expecting their first child together. Aiko recently revealed she is six months pregnant, but did not reveals the unborn child’s gender.

Aiko has a teenage daughter, Namiko Love, from a previous relationship with singer O’Ryan. This pregnancy marks the first child for Sean. The couple has dated since 2016. Since going public with their pregnancy, Aiko has shared flicks and video clips of her expanding body on social media.

Swooning fans have made sure to flood the singer with praise as they enjoy the moments she has chosen to share. “I love pregnant Jhene,” wrote a fan. “So beautiful literally glowing,” read another comment on her recent “bump dump.”