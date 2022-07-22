Big Sean and Jhene Aiko bared all in a lovely maternity photo shoot ahead of the arrival of their first child together. The couple shared the steamy footage in a collaborative Instagram post on Thursday (July 21), captioned with an infinity emoji.

Aiko is glistening in gold as she and Sean cradle her belly. The Detroit native commented that he was “thankful for [his] family,” adding, “Tried to post this so many times.” The couple’s picture was a part of a series of posts from their galactic-themed shoot. The Chilombo singer shared a solo shot of her glowing body edited into the galaxy. The “Bounce Back” rapper commented, “Thank you,” adding, “Can’t wait,” in a separate comment.

News of Aiko’s pregnancy broke earlier this month when a fan spotted her out with a growing baby bump. The photo series — posted about two weeks later — confirmed the fan’s speculation. “The couple [is] overjoyed and look forward to this next chapter,” a rep for Aiko told Page Six on July 3. The “Sativa” singer has a 13-year-old daughter named Namiko, who she shares with O’Ryan Grandberry, Omarion’s brother.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko began dating in 2016, but there seemed to be trouble in paradise two years later. She confirmed their split in an Instagram post after fans speculated she dissed Sean. Aiko responded, “I’ve got tons of love for him. My next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships … past, present and future.”

She explained that she draws from many inspirations in her life. Aiko said, “I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song.” The couple rekindled their romance in 2019 and now they’re expecting a little bundle of joy.