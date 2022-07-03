By Angelina Velasquez
  /  07.03.2022

Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are expecting their first child!

Aiko and the Detroit rapper were spotted in Beverly Hills on Saturday (July 2). The “Chilombo” singer put an end to pregnancy rumors as she sported a growing baby bump beneath a curve-hugging gray dress. For months, fans have speculated that the singer may be with child. Her recent performances did little to quiet those conversations as she remained covered up in oversized jackets and dresses that hid any hint of her growing midsection.

The couple has been together, sans a few breakups, since 2016. On his “Detroit 2” album, Sean made mention of he and Aiko previously being pregnant, but suffering a loss. Though neither publicly addressed his lyrics publicly. Aiko also has a 13-year old daughter, Namiko Love, from a previous relationship with singer O’Ryan.

Even now the couple is remaining mum as fans flood them with congratulatory messages on past social media posts. Six years ago Aiko and Sean released a self-titled album as the music duo Twenty88. The “My Last” rapper has said that fans expect more music from the duo in the future. “Shit, we’ve been working on it for a little bit… It’s coming along good, though,” he told singer Queen Naija during an Instagram Live session this year.

 

