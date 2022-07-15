Jhené Aiko is giving the world baby fever.

On Friday (July 15) the singer took to Instagram to post her baby bump. The “Pussy Fairy” crooner posed in the nude with both hands on her stomach adorned with gold streaks on her body. She looked towards the distance while standing in front of what appears to be the Earth in the background. She also tagged the photographer Renee Rodriguez.

As REVOLT previously reported, Jhené Aiko is expecting a child with rapper Big Sean. This will be her second child altogether and first with the rapper. Aiko is already a mom to 13-year-old Namiko Love, who she shares with Omarion’s brother O’Ryan.

Looks like congratulations are in order for #JheneAiko who just announced that she is pregnant🤰 What do you think she’ll name the baby? 💭 pic.twitter.com/UjZiz0lPRd — REVOLT (@revolttv) July 15, 2022

Aiko and Sean have been romantically linked since 2016. The two are also frequent musical collaborators. They formed the group Twenty88 in 2016 and released their debut album of their namesake that same year. Prior to the album, the two collaborated on “I Know” and “Beware” amongst others.

The news that the couple is expecting is even more sweet due to the unfortunate loss of their previous child. Sean’s first single from his fifth studio album Detroit 2 was led by the track “Deep Reverence.” The introspective record hinted at a previous miscarriage that the couple experienced. “Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking. Prolly why this shit got crazy and we lost a baby” he rapped. “Deep Reverence” featured the late Nipsey Hussle and earned Sean his sixth Grammy nomination earlier this year.

The incoming little bundle of joy isn’t the only child that the Aiko family is expecting. Jhené’s father Dr. Karamo Chilombo is also expecting a baby boy. The 77-year-old grandfather posted a video on Instagram standing next to the mother of his child during his gender reveal.