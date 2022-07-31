Rapper Lil Durk is letting his fans know that he is on the mend after being injured by multiple pyrotechnics during his set at Lollapalooza Chicago.

Durk was performing “Back In Blood” on Saturday evening (July 30) when the mishap occurred. Footage of the incident showed him walking onstage when at least two explosives went off in front of him. While engulfed in smoke, the Chicago rapper is then seen stumbling backwards as he pulls his white shirt up to his face.

Before leaving the stage, he segued to his verse on Nardo Wick’s record “Who Want Smoke?” Fans reacting to video of the incident were left wondering how Durk was doing after he seemingly suffered an injury while performing.

On Sunday (July 31), Durk provided fans with an update on his well-being. In an Instagram post, the rapper is shown sitting on a hospital bed with a blue hoodie over his head, and gauze covering his right eye.

Lil Durk got hit in the face by a stage explosion during his set at Lollapalooza pic.twitter.com/GSTBWbW8Un — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022

In the caption he wrote, “Due to the incident that happened at Lollapalooza in Chicago on stage, I’ma take a break & focus on my health. I finished my performance yesterday for my fans. Appreciate y’all.” The post was flooded with well wishes from fans.

“Oh no!!! Sending healing vibes for sure!!!” wrote a fan. Several others left messages that read, “Get well soon smurk,” and “Wow. Sorry that happened to you Durk! It was a great show nonetheless! Sending love and healing brother.”

Durk was among 170 bands and artists slated to perform during the four-day festival that concludes tonight. Other notable acts who rocked the stage included Big Sean and his longtime girlfriend Jhené Aiko, and rapper J. Cole. The Dreamville emcee was the main attraction as the headliner for Saturday’s lineup.