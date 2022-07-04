Big Sean is excited to be expecting his first child with girlfriend Jhené Aiko. The couple was first spotted in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday (July 3) when photos surfaced of Jhené’s baby bump. The Detroit rapper showed the expecting mother of his child praise via his Instagram Stories. “Whole new motivation foreal!” he shared. “Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You.” Another Instagram Story read, “Can’t wait to be a Dad.”

Although Big Sean admitted to being a “mama’s boy” in a 2015 interview with The FADER, he discussed the type of relationship he and his dad had growing up. “It was great,” he said. “My mom and my dad were split up, but they were friends and they got along in honor of me and my brother. He took us to school a lot, spent time with us. Always made an effort. Everybody doesn’t have a dad, you know? Especially where I’m from. I’m lucky to have a great mom and a great dad, even though they’re not together,” he said.

With solid examples of great parents, it’s no wonder Sean is excited for this new journey he’s about to embark on. “It’s funny, because my dad always felt like he could talk to me, even when I was a little kid. When he’d take me to school, he’d be telling me about his life. I thought that was cool,” he added.

The “What A Life” rapper has been extremely transparent about a difficult obstacle the couple faced. He confirmed on “Sway in the Morning” that the lyrics to his 2020 song “Deep Reverence” were indeed about the miscarriage the two endured. “Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not takin’/Probably why this shit with me get crazy and we lost a baby,” Sean raps.

“The couple is overjoyed and looks forward to this next chapter,” a representative for Aiko shared with People.