By Angel Saunders
  /  10.17.2022

As the end of the year comes to a close, Yung Miami has announced she has big things coming for 2023. Today (Oct. 17), the City Girls rapper shared that she’s joining the cast of the Starz hit series “BMF.”

Miami woke up this morning dropping hints about the good news. “It’s Monday. Y’all ready for my announcement?” she tweeted. Fans flooded her mentions trying to figure out why she was excited. A few hours later, she wrote, “MEET DEANNA SEASON 2 #BMF Season 2 this January on Starz.” The artist included an official promo picture from the series with her tweet. She continued to embrace her new role, telling fans, “OMG, B**CH, I’M CRYING!”

Fellow City Girls member JT showed her support, tweeting, “OMFG, MY FAVORITE SHOW. MY FAVORITE B**CH. I’M SO PROUD! This is a FLEX!!! Congratulations.” Season 2 will see the return of notable hip hop figures like Kash Doll as Monique and Snoop Dogg as Pastor Swift. The American crime drama debuted in September 2021 and chronicles the life of Detroit brothers Demetrius and Terry Flenory, played by Demetrius Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi respectively. The two became powerful figures in a multi-state drug and money laundering organization. Music mogul 50 Cent serves as the executive producer of “BMF,” which stands for “Black Mafia Family.”

Actresses Leslie Jones and Mo’Nique will also appear in season 2. The show’s official Twitter account shared photos of what fans can expect next year. “Our #BMF Season 2 guest stars are UNMATCHED. See them in action when #BMF premieres January 2023 on @Starz,” the announcement read. Fans are certain that the “Act Up” rapper joining the cast will be a positive move for the show. “Yung Miami [is about] to turn ‘BMF’s’ ratings up,” one user tweeted.

Another person mentioned how the rapper has been working hard lately. “I’m [f**king with] Yung Miami on ‘BMF.’ She’s everywhere [right now],” they posted. Earlier this month, she took home the BET Award for Best Hip Hop Platform for her newly launched self-titled podcast, “Caresha Please,” which airs exclusively on REVOLT.

