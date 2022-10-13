The fallout continues in the wake of Kanye West’s series of racially charged messages. As previously reported by REVOLT, Ye’s scheduled appearance on LeBron James’ HBO series “The Shop” was pulled this week after the artist reportedly delivered hate speech during taping. Now, JPMorgan Chase has also cut ties with Yeezy.

Since his introduction onto the hip hop scene, West has always spoken his mind. In 2005, he notoriously called out then-President George W. Bush’s response of administering aid to those affected by Hurricane Katrina. During a live TV broadcast, Ye said, “George Bush doesn’t care about Black people,” leaving his co-host utterly speechless. Over time, Ye’s views began to change and in 2018, he said “slavery was a choice.”

Earlier this month, Ye took things further when he announced “white lives matter,” a direct jab at the Black Lives Matter movement. Next, he took aim at the Jewish community. Kanye now has until Nov. 21 to find a new bank after JPMorgan announced the termination of his account. The banking giant did not give an official reason for its decision, but the choice came after weeks of derogatory and offensive statements targeted toward specific races from West.

Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank. pic.twitter.com/FUskokb6fP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

Because of his recent and highly controversial antics, Ye’s social media accounts were suspended. With the rapper unable to share the messages himself, the JPMorgan news was shared through conservative political commentator Candace Owens. Yesterday (Oct. 12), she posted a tweet announcing the bank’s decision. “Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JPMorgan Chase bank. I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank,” she began.

With photos of the bank’s official letter, Owens added, “I have blacked out the names of the other two people on his team that are named in this letter to protect their privacy. As I gather my thoughts about this, I want to say that I do not care what you think about Ye West — but I very much care what you think about this.”

The talk show host concluded her tweets by saying she would continue her discussion “tomorrow” because she had to prepare for her film’s premiere. Last night, Owens debuted Greatest Lie Ever Told, documentary in which she attempts to discredit Black Lives Matter. West was seen posing for photos on the red carpet, along with Ray J and Kid Rock.

We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. Who are what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up. Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 12, 2022

We know why Kid Rock and Kanye West would be at the Candace Owens documentary premiere…but why Ray J???? pic.twitter.com/tLwxIXtAg7 — 👑Divided We Fall👑❤🖤💚 (@YtH8r) October 13, 2022