Kanye West will no longer be making an appearance on LeBron James’ HBO talk show “The Shop.” Although Ye recently made headlines for offensive remarks about the “Black Lives Matter” movement and Jewish people, he was booked weeks ago, before the backlash.

However, executives say during Monday’s (Oct. 10) taping of the episode, West continued to express his controversial views. James and business partner Maverick Carter co-founded SpringHill Company — the production company behind “The Shop.” Following the scheduled taping, Carter released a statement. “Yesterday, we taped an episode of ‘The Shop’ with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments,” Carter began.

Maverick Carter on removing Kanye West’s episode appearance on The Shop: “He used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” (via @JustinTinsley) pic.twitter.com/zBwAtoz0pN — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 12, 2022

The tune of the message quickly changed. “Unfortunately, he used ‘The Shop’ to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While ‘The Shop’ embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate,” he added.

Carter continued, “I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience.” Sources say James was not present at the time of Ye’s remarks. The episode also featured shoe designer Salehe Bembury and fellow rapper Jeezy.

After using his platform to debut a “white lives matter” campaign during Paris Fashion Week, West followed up with anti-Semitic comments. In a since-deleted tweet, the rapper said he was “going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.” Ye’s social media accounts have been temporarily suspended, and the Los Angeles Holocaust Museum released a statement to Kanye, saying in part, “We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum LA to understand just how words can incite horrific violence and genocides.”

See related tweets below.

Holocaust museum has invited Kanye West to visit so he can educate himself after making anti-Semitic remarks. pic.twitter.com/j71YuqkKPP — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2022