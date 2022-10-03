While there have been a ton of Jeffrey Dahmer documentaries and movies made in the past, Netflix’s new series has thrust the serial killer back into the public eye. Although some find the program fascinating, others have spoken out about the show possibly capitalizing off the victims’ horrific stories. With all the talk of Dahmer going on, Lyfe Jennings decided now was the time to share an interesting tidbit about his encounter with the cannibal.

Last night (Oct. 2), Jennings posted on his Instagram Story, “FUN FACT: I KNEW [JEFFREY] DAHMER. WE WERE IN PRISON TOGETHER FOR A COUPLE [OF] MONTHS.” After giving the heads up on his Story, he posted two videos on his page explaining his run-in with the murderer. In one video, the singer said Dahmer ended up in the cell next to him.

Jennings continued, telling fans that while incarcerated, he would often sing while sweeping the floors. The artist added that one day, Dahmer — a serial killer and sex offender who murdered, dismembered and ate boys and men for over a decade — made a song request: Mint Condition’s 1991 hit, “Pretty Brown Eyes (Breakin’ My Heart).”

I'm sorry, is Lyfe Jennings saying he serenaded Jeffrey Dahmer in jail with a Mint Condition song? What? https://t.co/NUZiMFFvpM — Ashley Reynolds (@Ashley_Reynolds) October 3, 2022

Many were shocked at the “Must Be Nice” singer’s revelation. “It’s kind of weird how worlds collide, [to be honest]. That Lyfe Jennings story is so odd,” one person tweeted. Another wrote, “Hearing Lyfe Jennings sang to Jeffrey Dahmer in jail is a piece of news I never thought I’d hear.”

The story was undeniably wild, but ended up causing some to look into what Jennings went to prison for in the first place and discuss his criminal past before the fame. Others chimed in, saying he should have kept the information to himself. Once he got wind of the backlash, he released additional statements.

“NETFLIX WASN’T GLORIFYING HIM BY MAKING A WHOLE MOVIE ABOUT THE EVENT, BUT I AM BY SAYING I WAS LOCKED UP WITH HIM??? LOL. Y’ALL HUMANS TICKLE ME,” Jennings wrote on his Instagram Story today (Oct. 3). On his page, he added, “This world is so judgemental so Ima head out back to mine” before suggesting he may tell the rest “​​in [an] interview” at a later time.

See Jennings’ video below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyfe Jennings (@lyfejennings)

Hearing Lyfe Jennings sang to Jeffrey Dahmer in jail is a piece of news I never thought I’d hear 😂 — TATV (@TAlexanderTv) October 3, 2022

It’s kind of weird how worlds collide tbh that Lyfe Jennings story is so odd — Monica (@haterheauxs) October 3, 2022

I want a movie on Lyfe Jennings because he has lived a wild life 😂 — Maybe: Shaeee💋 (@_dreathedon) October 3, 2022

Jeffrey Dahmer while Lyfe Jennings was singin pic.twitter.com/GBmISMSDPx — Munk 🇰🇳 (@Pharaoh_Munk) October 3, 2022

Lyfe Jennings was really 14 when they sentenced him before he met jeffrey dahmer in prison pic.twitter.com/p2nSLp6ZfD — ImGrindModeJoe (@ImGrindModeJoe) October 3, 2022

Lyfe Jennings telling his Dahmer story like it’s a badge of honor is wild. Bro was hype to say he sung pretty brown eyes to a serial killer. Lol — Shawn Atupem (@atupem10) October 3, 2022