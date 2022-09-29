“Vice News” recently did a televised segment on why registered sex offenders deserve to be reintroduced into society. One of the troubled interviewees, “Aishef,” clearly missed the mark. After the episode aired, the Illinois resident who’d been convicted of a sex crime as a teenager, sent an explicit photo to the show’s producer.

In a clip of the episode currently circulating on social media, reporter Alice Hines says, “After this interview, Aishef sent a picture of his penis to our producer.” In a follow-up with another Vice reporter, Hines stated that finding out Aishef sent her producer an unsolicited penis photo made her “shocked” and “angry.” She admitted that she didn’t know if sharing that information was a good idea.

Aishef’s lawyer claims his client sent the explicit photo accidentally. Hines responded, “I think it’s up to the viewers to decide whether to believe it or not.” She continued, “We went back and forth a lot about it because, on the one hand, you could argue that it’s not relevant to the story of the injustice that Aishef faced at the hands of the state.”

During the episode, Aishef said he faces difficulties finding a stable career path due to his record as a registered sex offender. After viewers found out about his unwanted gift to the producer, they weren’t so forgiving.

“Sex offenders don’t ever stop as long as there’s opportunity,” one person tweeted. They added, “Sending [an] unsolicited d**k pic is the first sign of being a sex offender or a potential sex offender.” Another person wrote, “Imagine being the poor producer trying to paint the sex offender in a different light and then immediately getting hit with an unsolicited d**k.”

Aishef also maintains his innocence for the original crime he was charged for as a teen. Sheriff James Mendrick of DuPage County, IIlinois was featured on the episode as well. When asked if having a record of as a sex offender hinders a person’s ability to advance in life, Mendrick offered his opinion.

“I’d say don’t commit sex offenses if you don’t want to be on that registry. I think that’s a serious enough crime to where it’s not a simple slap on the wrist, and if there’s a stigma, it’s because you did something really bad. I think sex offenses are so personal, they damage people for the rest of their life,” the sheriff said.

