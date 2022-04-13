50 Cent continues to place his stake within the film and television industry. The media mogul has been named to the board of governors of the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF).

The rapper, whose given name is Curtis Jackson, will join current board members which include Byron Allen, J.J. Abrams, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan, and a host of other high-profile public figures. Along with 50 Cent, writer, director, and producer Gregory Berlanti and former WarnerMedia Studios and Network Group CEO Lauren Shuler Donner will join the board.

This comes on the heels of the “Power” creator’s announcement to purchase his television shows and leave the Starz network. The organization is also home to the original series as well as its spin-offs “Power Book II: Ghost,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and Power Book IV: Force.”

The cable network also currently houses the hit new series “BMF” which details the rise of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and the acclaimed Black Mafia Family. 50 Cent is also working alongside Snoop Dogg to develop a new series, “Murder Was The Case”, with the network.

“Being able to give back to this industry is something we should all strive for, and I can’t wait for all the exciting changes we have in store,” said 50 Cent who also notes that he is honored to be among the leadership at MPTF.

Current president and CEO Bob Beitcher added that the organization is “more than thrilled” to onboard four new leaders.

“Our future is truly looking bright as we move ahead to a new era of taking care of our own,” said Beitcher in an official statement.

Less than a year ago, after serving the MPTF for three decades, Jeffrey Katzenberg announced that he would be leaving the organization. During his tenure, he held various leadership positions across the board of directors and the board of governors.