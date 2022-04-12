The rift between 50 Cent and Young Buck continues to widen. Recently, Buck appeared on the TMZ-backed podcast “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper,” where he could be heard expressing his continued disdain for his former G-Unit boss:

“I always got my personal space to protect as a man first, and … 50 takes shots and says things and things like that, which prompted me at the time to say a lot of things back.”

He also revealed that he was initially trying to provide 50 an album to finish his obligations to the label, yet was met with demands for money and other obstacles to stop him from completing said project.

“My whole thing was to complete whatever was involved with my contract so I could move forward with my career. In the beginning, it stemmed from the fact of him saying that I owed him this amount of money, and it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll pay you that if you can produce me a receipt, because I don’t recall you ever handing me $250,000, $350,000.'”

Through all of the proverbial chaos, it seems clear that Young Buck still wants to handle the situation as civilly as possible:

“I mean, it’s just we’re at a standstill. I’m definitely not looking to go down a whole long, drawn-out court situation, things like that, when it could all get handled and be done on a business level … he could get whatever he’s looking for from me, I can get what I’m needed from him … I could move on with my life and continue feeding my kids, he can do the same.”

Buck also spoke on filing for bankruptcy, to which Harper asked as 50 was the direct reason for that:

“Well not just that basically being the reason or nothing like that. It was based on the fact that he’s stopping me from being able to make any kind of money.”

Press play on the full interview below.