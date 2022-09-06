Back in February, millions of hip hop fans tuned in to Super Bowl LVI to see Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar deliver its massive halftime show. With 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak joining in for guest appearances, the nearly 14-minute set was filled with classic cuts like “The Next Episode,” “In Da Club,” “Forgot About Dre,” and “Still D.R.E.”

Months after the critically acclaimed event, it was revealed that the Super Bowl LVI halftime show had been nominated for five Emmy awards. Over the weekend, the Dr. Dre-led spectacle won three out of those five Emmy nods for Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live), the last of which marks the first time that a Super Bowl halftime show received the honor. Winning an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Special (Live) also meant that all of the performing artists got to take home an award, along with other listed contributors like JAY-Z, Desiree Perez, and Dave Meyers. Yesterday (Sept. 5), 50 Cent took to Instagram to show love to Eminem after his big Emmy win:

“[Eminem] is the man, he wouldn’t do the show without me … that’s my boy!”

As previously reported by REVOLT, N.O.R.E. stated that he spoke with JAY-Z about the show’s lineup and confirmed that Eminem requested for 50 Cent to be a part of the halftime show:

“I said to JAY-Z, I have to ask this straight up, ‘Who is gonna perform at the NFL?’ He said to me — and I’m sorry for everybody who don’t understand — and he said, ‘The white guy called for 50 Cent. I said, ‘Who is the white guy? Jimmy Iovine?’ And he said, ‘No, Eminem called directly for 50 and he said I can’t do it if I can’t bring 50 with me.'”

Check out 50 Cent‘s aforementioned Instagram post below.