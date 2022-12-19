Yesterday (Dec. 18), Argentina took home the win in the 2022 World Cup final against France. The South American team may have clinched the victory due to penalties, but there was still a lot to celebrate — including Lil Baby dropping a new music video for the festivities.

The Atlanta rapper partnered with Budweiser to deliver an action-packed video highlighting FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) with a single titled “The World Is Yours to Take.” The song also features Tears for Fears, an ’80s English pop rock band. Their 1985 hit, “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” which was sampled by Nas in 2001, is incorporated into the track. In the visual, Baby begins rapping, “I’m by far one of the hardest workers, real firm believer in practice makes perfect. You can gather all the water, stay thirsty. Took a lot to get us here, we broke curses.”

Canadian-born filmmaker Director X is responsible for the visuals, which show Baby entering FIFA World Cup stadiums. In the music video, the 28-year-old artist stops to speak to Brazilian musician Papatinho and Argentine rapper Paulo Londra. Throughout the project, the “Drip Too Hard” hitmaker mingled with other international musicians, creators and DJs. “My official music video for ‘The World Is Yours To Take’ out now! Watch on @fifaworldcup’s YouTube channel! @Budweiser #YoursToTake #Budweiser #BringHomeTheBud,” Baby wrote on his Instagram post along with a clip of the video last night.

“I’m excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video,” Baby said in a statement for the music video’s release. “Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we’re celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams,” he continued.

Check out the full visual below.