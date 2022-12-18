Argentina’s victory at the 2022 World Cup made Drake a little richer on Sunday (Dec. 18). The “Rich Flex” artist loves a good sporting bet, so it came as no surprise that he put some big money down, banking that Lionel Messi would lead his team to the golden FIFA World Cup trophy.

Ahead of Argentina and France’s face-off, Drizzy wagered $1 million on Stake, an online betting platform, that his team would come out on top. Popular casino streamer Roshtein matched the nine-figure bid in favor of France bringing the winning pot to $2 million. According to Casino, between January and November of this year, the Canadian rapper has already gambled $1 billion; he has reportedly won upwards of $76 million.

The match went into overtime, but Argentina’s squad pulled out the win with the help of penalties. Messi, their star player, scored seven goals and was a close runner-up for the Golden Boot award. France’s Kylian Mbappé edged him out with eight goals during the game. The 2022 World Cup marks the 6 God’s second notable gambling win this year. At the end of January, he pocketed more than $200,000 after winning a virtual roulette game. However, the odds were not in his favor at the top of the month when he lost an undisclosed amount to Quavo when he bet against the University of Georgia Bulldogs winning the football championship against Alabama’s Crimson Tide.

But, that seemingly Midas touch has followed him throughout his career. This month, Chart Data revealed that Drake surpassed Eminem as the highest-certified singles artist, having sold more than 180 million singles. The Detroit lyricist previously held the title with 166 singles sold. And despite refusing to submit his music for the Grammy committee’s consideration, Drake still managed to nab two nominations, bringing his total to 47. For the 2023 awards ceremony, he is nominated for Best Rap Song with “Churchill Downs” by Jack Harlow and “WAIT FOR U” by Future.

View Drake’s wager below.