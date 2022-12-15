Despite Morocco’s loss to France during the World Cup semifinals, French Montana is still more than proud of his home country. Yesterday (Dec. 14), the Bronx-based emcee decided to liberate a new song in celebration of his team’s achievements. Titled “Morocco,” the track boasts production reminiscent of Caribbean dance records with French rapping in Arabic. The energetic single also comes with a matching visual that mixes footage of the team’s quarterfinals win over Portugal with shots of French and a packed crowd showing support on the streets of New York City.

In addition to the aforementioned release, French congratulated Morocco in a message on social media:

“My head still gassed [from] how far we came… No Moroccan in the world should be sad today, we shook the world up and we made history. Never been done before. So proud of the whole Moroccan team and so proud of the whole country. Dima Maghreb.”

Back in June, French dropped off his most recent body of work, Montega, a joint effort with producer Harry Fraud. Including its deluxe upgrade, Montega consisted of 14 songs and assists from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, Fleurie, and late rapper Chinx. Prior to that, the “Unforgettable” talent unveiled They Got Amnesia in 2021. Currently, he’s said to be working on the sixth installment of his long-running Coke Boys series, which is expected to contain well-received drops like “I Got a Feeling” with DThang and Tdot2Oppy, “Yes I Do,” “Fenty” with NAV, “Slidin” with Ayoub, and “Whipp’n It Slowly.” The release date for that project hasn’t yet been confirmed.

Press play on French Montana’s new single below. As far as Morocco and the World Cup is concerned, the Atlas Lions will be playing against Croatia in a third place playoff this Saturday (Dec. 17).