French Montana is receiving some well-earned flowers for the humanitarian work he’s been committed to over the years.

On Thursday (Oct. 20), the “Unforgettable” emcee’s philanthropic work was celebrated during the annual Pencils of Promise (PoP) Gala. French walked away with the 2022 Innovator Award for his humanitarian efforts in Africa as a result of the event. “Making more history for my people,” French wrote of the news via Instagram. “Thank you Pencils of Promise for honoring me with the Innovator Award at last night’s gala.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, French recently opened up about how late rapper Mac Miller inspired him to help people battling addiction through his new partnership with Guardian Recovery Services and NAQI Healthcare. “I’ve been thinking about this for a very long time, like, ‘What can I do to help?’ And when the Mac Miller thing happened, it just put the icing on the cake,” he shared at the time. “It was just like, ‘We gotta come together to make this thing happen.’” The program currently offers patients detox relief as they work to overcome their addictions.

Following the latest achievement, French reiterated the importance of access to essential human needs for people all over the world. “Healthcare and education is a fundamental part of our human rights and should be accessible across the globe,” continued the 37-year-old in his Instagram post on Saturday (Oct. 22). “I’m grateful for PoP acknowledging my work in maternal healthcare in Africa. PoP is doing groundbreaking work globally to keep kids in school and make sure they have a safe environment to learn.”

In addition to receiving the award, French, who was born in Morocco, was highlighted for helping to raise more than $226 million to provide citizens in Uganda with healthcare. Check out his reaction to the award below.

Not only was French honored during the gala, but Meadow Walker, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, was also recognized for her achievements as PoP’s Global Ambassador with the Activist Award.