As fans celebrate the legacy of Mac Miller on the fourth anniversary of his death, his fellow emcee and peer French Montana opened up about how the rapper inspired him to help others.

During a recent interview on the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast, French disclosed his new partnership with Guardian Recovery Services and NAQI Healthcare to offer patients detox relief as they overcome their battles with addition. He revealed that his friendship with Mac is the inspiration behind the cause. “It touched me because I’m in that space and I consider these artists as my brother and my family. And when we lose one, it’s like damn near losing part of us,” said French. “I’ve been thinking about this for a very long time, like, ‘What can I do to help?’ And when the Mac Miller thing happened, it just put the icing on the cake. It was just like, ‘We gotta come together to make this thing happen.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naqi Healthcare (@naqihealthcare)

After being hospitalized in 2019 for a combination of exhaustion and addiction, French made a promise to live a clean lifestyle and was encouraged to help others do the same. “I’m very excited and very happy that we can cure people, especially in the comfort of their homes,” said the “Unforgettable” emcee. “A lot of people are private. When you go through your problems, you want to stay private and you want to be taken care of wherever you’re comfortable. We want to help people stay alive as much as we can, wherever they’re comfortable.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Mac Miller passed away from an accidental overdose on Sept. 7, 2018. He was only 26 years old at the time. Earlier this year, two of the drug dealers responsible for his death were found guilty and sentenced to prison for their involvement in his passing.