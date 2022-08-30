Back in June, French Montana and Harry Fraud teamed up for the joint LP Montega, which contained 12 songs and additional features from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, and more. Yesterday (Aug. 29), Montana unveiled a new visual from said project for “Higher,” which samples Everton Blender’s “Ghetto People Song.” The track is full of lyrics about French’s street origins, getting to the money, and celebrating success in the flashiest way possible:

“Motherland, South Bronx, what they gon’ do to me? Doin’ business with an opp is opportunity, was drivin’ all that work to Boston, gettin’ risky, now I made fifty mill’, squashed the beef with 50, I took the Steph Curry, doubled it to sixty, watch face blue, blue faces, rest in peace to Nipsey, sniped at Mr. Chow, no forensic file, underground railroad, Harriet Tubman style, lil’ mama, she’s a freak, I don’t kiss the beak, I do her like The LOX, I just kiss in cheek…”

Directed by French and Zay Jones, the accompanying clip for “Higher” begins with shots of the South Bronx star and his crew boarding a private jet before he’s seen with a love interest on the deck of the Quinta Essentia, a yacht that’s remarkably larger than many of your favorite celebrities’ mansions. The rest of the video keeps things pretty high-end, complete with supercars, jewelry, and a couple of NFT-representing mascots.

In a recent interview with GQ, Fraud spoke on how he and French reunited to create Montega:

“It came together because of the need to get back to basics … We started together, we sharpened each other’s skills—then we branched out and both had success in our own right. And then I think it was just time to come back together and show people they can’t mess with us.”

Enjoy French Montana‘s “Higher” video below.