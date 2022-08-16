It’s been a couple of years since The LOX unveiled their fourth studio LP Living Off Xperience, which contained 14 songs and additional features from Westside Gunn, Benny the Butcher, Jeremih, T-Pain, the late DMX, and more. Since then, the Yonkers trio has appeared on songs like DMX’s posthumous single “That’s My Dog” and Kanye West’s “Jesus Lord pt 2.” They have also continued to expand the brand as individuals — most notably, Jadakiss delivered show-stopping verses for the likes of T.I., JAY-Z, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Method Man, French Montana, and Rowdy Rebel.

Last week, The LOX decided to bless the masses with a new tune titled “Terminator LOX,” which borrows from Public Enemy’s iconic It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back standout “Terminator X to the Edge of Panic.” As expected, Jada, Styles P., and Sheek Louch obliterate Chuck D and Hank Shocklee’s production with hard-hitting bars of their own:

“Too much hate is why you’re missing your blessings, like my chances with any contestant, lower your tone now ’cause we all grown now, that bid you did don’t mean nothing, you home now, that just mean you can catch two in your dome now, really I be going home, party alone now, you ain’t make it, you got no talent, so use your rights and just remain silent, save the tough talk ’cause you ain’t violent, you just on drugs, you ain’t wildin’, when they knock your teeth out, you ain’t smiling…”

“Terminator LOX” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of Benji Filmz. Keeping things simple and to the point, viewers can catch The LOX in the midst of an apparent studio session, bringing hope to any who are looking for a new album from the Ruff Ryders alum. Check it all out below.