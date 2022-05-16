A second man accused of being a drug dealer in the accidental drug overdose that took the life of Mac Miller in 2018 has been sentenced. He is the second of three men who played an alleged role in the death of the rapper.

Last year Stephen Walter pleaded guilty to a federal count of distribution of fentanyl. It is a charge that generally comes with a minimum of 20 years in prison. The 49-year-old was sentenced to 17.5 years after both parties entered into a plea agreement.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office reports that under the agreement Walter would only have to serve a 17-year term.

During today’s (May 16) hearing, Walter apologized to Miller’s family. He also notes that his “actions caused a lot of pain.”

“For that I’m truly remorseful,” he said during the sentencing. “I’m not the type of person that wants to hurt anyone.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, 39-year-old Ryan Reavis was sentenced to roughly 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a distribution charge. He admitted to his knowledge that the pills distributed to Miller contained fentanyl or “some other controlled substance.”

According to reports from the case, the pills started with Walter before they were handed over to Reavis who then gave the counterfeit oxycodone pills over to a third defendant, Cameron Pettit, who still awaits trial.

Walter claims that he was negligent of Miller’s death and thought that the drugs were to be used for Pettit’s personal use.

“I’m still taking responsibility for everything that happened,” Walter continued during the trial. “I accept responsibility.”

Prior to signing to the label of fellow Pittsburgh rapper and native Wiz Khalifa, Miller built a relationship with a host of fans and began rapping at the tender age of 14. He was 27 years old at the time of his death.

Friends and family of the late rapper shared heartfelt tributes during what would have been Miller’s 30th birthday this past Jan. 19.