Just under four years since the untimely death of Mac Miller, the drug dealer involved in supplying fentanyl-laced pills to the rapper has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison.

Ryan Reavis will be in prison for 10 years and 11 months following his guilty plea in November to one count of distributing fentanyl according to reports from TMZ. Initially, he asked to serve 5 years for the crime, but the time given is still under the 12.5 years that prosecutors were hoping for.

According to reports, federal agents reveal that Reavis equipped Miller’s alleged drug dealer, Cameron Pettit with the laced oxycodone pills. The call to do so was led by Stephen Walter who also recently pled guilty to distributing fentanyl. Reavis still doubles down on the fact that he was “just the middle man.”

Reavis’ initial arrest was in 2019 when authorities confirmed the discovery of a fake doctor’s notepad which sources allege was used to fill prescriptions. It is also reported that they found firearms and drugs on the suspect while in Arizona.

He also claims negligence in knowing that the pills he was distributing were counterfeit, however, Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, provided a statement during the sentencing suggesting that everyone involved was responsible for the death of her son.

“He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future,” said Karen Meyers. “The hole in my heart will always be there.”

At this time Reavis, who has also been named as the supplier in the case, is just one out of three men who have reached sentencing in the case. Pettit and Walter are currently still awaiting a decision on their involvement in Miller’s death.

Mac Miller died on September 7, 2018, following an overdose caused by fentanyl-laced drugs.