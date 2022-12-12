French Montana is celebrating his native country’s historic World Cup win.

The rapper participated in a spur of the moment World Cup rally that was held in New York after Morocco made history on Saturday (Dec. 10). After beating Portugal, they became the first African country to advance to the semifinals in the renowned tournament. Morocco is also the first Arab-speaking nation to achieve such a feat.

French was born and raised in Casablanca and has always been proud of his Moroccan roots. He took to social media to not only celebrate, but also poke fun at legendary player Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a member of the Portugal team. “Legendary on another level, Hamdulillah,” he wrote via Instagram immediately after the victory. “First African team to ever make the semifinals! Ronaldo [you] had your time G… it’s Morocco time lol.”

Check out his post of the celebration below.

After sharing a host of other celebratory content to his Instagram Stories, French invited fans to come turn up with him in person on 47th Street in Times Square. During the event, the “Unforgettable” emcee proudly displayed his country’s flag as he was joined by thousands to keep the victory dance going. The party didn’t end there. As French continued the festivities, he recruited fellow rapper Bobby Shmurda to join in on the fun by lacing him with a Morocco soccer jersey.

As previously reported by REVOLT, French was recently honored with the 2022 Innovator Award at the Pencils of Promise Gala for the ongoing work he has done to help improve the Ugandan healthcare system, specifically for his help in raising more than $226 million for healthcare in the African country. In addition to that, the organization also applauded him for his support of the Budondo Suubi “Hope” Health center — the nation’s healthcare facility for new and expectant mothers along with their newborns.