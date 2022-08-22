Will Smith is returning to Instagram using the skill he knows best: humor.

On Sunday (Aug. 21), Will took to his Instagram account to post a lighthearted encounter with a tarantula at the Holiday Inn. The 53-year-old actor exchanged banter with his son Trey Smith as they figured out how to deal with a large tarantula patrolling the premises.

“Posting this from a Holiday Inn,” he captioned the post.

“What the whole h**l. That’s a big a** spider,” exclaimed Will in the video. “That’s a tarantula,” Trey specified. “Alright Trey, you gotta get that out of here,” said Will to an incredulous Trey. “C’mon, you’re young and strong. You can handle the bite,” said Will.

“That’s the biggest spider I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Trey. The 29-year-old then proceeded to place a glass container over the tarantula, punctuated by a static scream from Will. “We’re selling the house,” joked Will.

The post was met with comments filled with laughter. “That’s HIS house now,” commented the official “Red Table Talk” account. The streaming show is hosted by Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Levity and humor are Will’s signature traits, and also seems to be his strategy to inch back onto Instagram following his Oscars incident. On Saturday (Aug. 20), he posted a video with a caption titled, “Me trying to get back on social media.” The video featured a baby gorilla playfully poking an adult gorilla before the latter jumps to confront the former off camera.

Celebrities have shown support for Will in his comments. “We miss u,” wrote Justin Bieber on the video. The comment received over 4,800 likes.

Prior to those posts, Will’s latest upload was a nearly six-minute public apology to Rock in late July in a statement that was also posted to YouTube.

“I’ve reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is that he is not ready to talk,” said the “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star. “But when he is, he will reach out.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” Will continued as he stared into the camera. “My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”