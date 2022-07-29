By Angel Saunders
  /  07.29.2022

After months of controversy following the 2022 Oscars slap, Will Smith has finally come clean about the night’s events. As previously reported by REVOLT, on March 27, Smith left his seat at the coveted awards ceremony to physically assault fellow actor and comedian Chris Rock. Rock, who was hosting the event, made an on-stage joke about Pinkett Smith’s lack of hair, leading Smith to defend his wife.

Today (July 29), the King Richard actor decided to answer questions that have been asked for months. “After Jada rolled her eyes, did she tell you to do something?” Smith read. “No,” he responded. “I made a choice on my own, from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it,” he insisted. The “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It” artist added, “I’m sorry, babe.” Smith also apologized to the rest of his loved ones for his surprising actions. “I wanna say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I brought on all of us.”

Some social media users commended Smith’s ability to take responsibility for the incident. “My favorite part of Will Smith’s apology is him making it CLEAR that Jada never told him to do anything to Chris after his joke. So many people built a following off of blaming Jada and spewing hatred at her for what Will did,” one person tweeted. Another added, “I will never forget when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock [and] y’all blamed Jada of all people. Whew chile, the misogyny.”

During Smith’s video he apologized to the entire Rock family — specifically addressing Chris, Tony and their mother. “I didn’t realize and wasn’t thinking about how many people got hurt in that moment,” the award-winning actor said. Smith also shared that he’s reached out to Rock personally, but the comedian was “not ready to talk.”

Tags in this article:
Tags
Chris Rock
Jada Pinkett Smith
Will Smith

Trending
Big Facts

Lil Duval, Sukihana, Project Pat, Big Homies House & Lil Scrappy join "Big Facts Live"

The “Big Facts” crew is live from the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta, GA to celebrate ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.04.2022
MetaMoney

Research is key in the metaverse | 'MetaMoney'

On this episode of “MetaMoney,” host Stockz stresses how important it is to do your ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.15.2022
The Crew League

King Combs vs. Pardison Fontaine (Semi-Finals) | ‘The Crew League’ (S2, Ep. 6)

In the most dramatic Crew League game yet, King Combs and The CYN Mob battle against Pardison Fontaine ...
By Isha Thorpe
  /  07.09.2021
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black Farmers Matter: The importance of supporting them

In this “REVOLT Black News Weekly” segment of “Stand Up For,” we turn our attention ...
By REVOLT
  /  07.22.2022
View More