Photo: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  04.10.2023

Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat is many things — she’s a singer, rapper, fashionable celebrity, and a Twitter user with a sense of humor.

For the past two days, the 27-year-old Los Angeles native has had the internet on its toes after sharing conversation-generating posts about her music. Doja first caught the attention of fans and viewers online when she tweeted out “No more pop” on April 8.

A few minutes later, the “Say So” artist followed that tweet with another that read, “I also agree with everyone who said the majority of my rap verses are mid and corny. I know they are. I wasn’t trying to prove anything. I just enjoy making music, but I’m getting tired of hearing y’all say that I can’t, so I will.”

The tweet generated lots of attraction on the internet. Some fans wondered if previous chatter was getting to Doja, but then she announced her next album would be strictly rap.

However, that was short-lived. Less than 24 hours later, Doja revealed she changed her mind. She told her followers that her project would be rock/spoken word instead and switched the name of her album’s title.

Previously, the talented songwriter shared that Hellmouth was the title for her fourth studio album. But, during her recent Twitter reveal, she said the upcoming project is now called Moist Holes.

Shortly after, some fans realized how much of a sense of humor the “Woman” singer has. Doja soon tweeted “jk,” which is short for just kidding.

After an hour passed, Doja took her antics up a notch and announced, “I quit music.” But like before, she quickly told fans it was just another joke. She continued with jokes about quitting until she ended the humor parade by telling Twitter, “I’ma finish this album. Y’all, don’t worry.”

