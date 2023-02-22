Photo: Alex Wong / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.22.2023

On Tuesday (Feb. 21), Democrat Jennifer McClellan made history after NBC News projected she would represent Virginia in Congress. McClellan became the first Black woman to enter the governing body from the state after she defeated Republican Leon Benjamin in Tuesday’s special election in the 4th Congressional District.

“It still blows my mind that we’re having firsts in 2023,” McClellan said in an interview with the outlet. “My ancestors fought really hard to have a seat at that table, and now not only will I have a seat at the table in Congress… I’ll be able to bring that policymaking table into communities that never really had a voice before.”

She will fill the seat of Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin, who died from cancer shortly after he won reelection in November 2022. According to the news outlet, she was favored to win the well-known blue district, which covers Richmond, Virginia.

McClellan will be among 29 other Black women once she officially joins the House. “I feel a responsibility to ensure I’m not the last,” she continued. As it stands, there are currently no Black women in the Senate.

During the special election, McClellan received a call from President Joe Biden “as she was headed to her historic win,” the White House revealed. The president “looks forward to working with the Congresswoman-elect,” they added.

Before being elected to Congress, McClellan served over a decade in the House of Delegates. She has also been a member of the state Senate since 2017. In 2021, McClellan ran for Virginia governor but lost in a five-person primary to Terry McAuliffe.

With her recent election, McClellan’s campaign highlighted her efforts to protect voting rights and domestic workers, which is of a personal note to the Congress member.

She revealed that her commitment to voting rights stems partly from family members’ challenges in their efforts to vote. McClellan said she sees her win as a continuation of that fight. 

“I realize that in a lot of ways, I am fighting the same fight that my mom and my grandmother and my great-grandmother fought, and rather than getting despondent over that or giving up, I dig deeper,” she said. “I’ve got to keep fighting those fights, so my daughter doesn’t have to.” 

 

Georgia lawmakers reintroduce police accountability reforms after Tyre Nichols' death

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.16.2023

California bill would allow cannabis catering at private events

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.09.2023

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Four charged in U.S. over 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Jon Powell
  /  02.01.2023

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley to introduce bill that bans TikTok nationwide

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.25.2023

Florida Department of Education rejects AP African American Studies course

By Jon Powell
  /  01.19.2023

Wes Moore has been sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor

By Oumou Fofana
  /  01.19.2023

Barack Obama says wife Michelle Obama makes "every day brighter" in sweet birthday post

By Angel Saunders
  /  01.17.2023

President Biden forgets MLK's daughter-in-law's name while singing "Happy Birthday" to her

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.16.2023

Boosie wants a pardon from Louisiana's government

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.16.2023

Brazil's Former President Jair Bolsonaro investigated in connection to Jan. 8 insurrection

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.14.2023

Dr. Dre serves Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a cease and desist for using "Still D.R.E." in political campaign

By Kevin Keise
  /  01.10.2023

More than 400 arrested following insurrection in Brazil's capital

By Jon Powell
  /  01.09.2023

Brazil's capital overrun by Former President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  01.08.2023
