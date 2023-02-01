Photo: Marc Piasecki / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023

Doja Cat is one artist who’s never been afraid to push the boundaries. Whether it was covering her entire body in paint for her “So High” music video pre-fame or slaying in galaxies far beyond for “Get Into It (Yuh),” she always delivers. When the 27-year-old recently decided to rid her head of hair, her devoted following supported the bold move.

In an article published by Variety today (Feb. 1), the outlet’s cover girl expanded on her freeing moment. “When I shaved my eyebrows off and I shaved my head, I remember thinking, ‘Get this s**t off of me’ because I needed to change something,” the entertainer shared during the interview. She continued, “I wasn’t working out and wasn’t really taking care of myself in the way that I wanted to. I was like, ‘I need to do something,’ so I just chopped it all off. And I could see the shape of my head. I could see my whole face. I can see my ears now that I don’t have a wig that’s glued to my forehead.”

The Planet Her artist described the challenges she faced while always attempting to conform to typical beauty standards: “I’ve been doing wigs for years and I haven’t gotten used to it. You wake up in the morning, and it’s in your mouth and in your eyes — it doesn’t feel good. It’s stressful if you want to work out, and then it slides off your head while you’re in a public gym. So now you have another responsibility other than taking care of your body. So, yeah, it’s the best choice I’ve ever made, and I’ve never felt more beautiful.” Doja added, “And you know what? I still wear wigs, and they look better now because I don’t have so much hair under them, braided with grease and glue buildup because I wouldn’t wash my hair for two or three weeks at a time. Now, I have a f**king hair hat — a shake-and-go — and I just slap it on and it’s cute, and I look like a little Pulp Fiction girl.”

She also defended others who have made similar decisions, such as Britney Spears when she famously shaved her head in 2007: “It’s so incredibly disrespectful for people to be minimizing what Britney went through and make a joke out of something that was very serious and a big deal in her life. Every time I see a comment like that, I can’t compute what’s happening, other than it’s just an awful thing.” Doja then revealed why she’s never afraid to back down from those who have an issue with her personal choices. “If somebody wants to fight me on the internet, I will gladly join in, balls to the wall. It’s fun for me. I’m a very messy b**ch,” she said.

