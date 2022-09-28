Earlier this year, Doja Cat announced she’d be taking a break from music to rest her vocal cords after an abscess forced her to have tonsil surgery. While on her road to recovery, Doja recently scrolled social media and sent users into a frenzy when she accidentally joined a TikTok Live for an Island Boys group member.

Footage of the incident appeared online on Monday (Sept. 26), but was soon saved and reposted to other social media platforms. In the video, Flyysoulja is on TikTok Live and Doja somehow accidentally joins. Unable to quickly exit the session, she laughs while asking, “How do I get you off Live?”

Flyysoulja appears taken aback that the star does not want to be included in his video. “She wants to get me off the Live? Are you serious?” he asks. Doja continues to laugh as she desperately tries to figure out how to end the video. “Where’s the button?” she asks. Again, the tattooed rapper seems shocked that the “Juicy” hitmaker does not want to continue chatting. “OK, do you actually want to get me off Live?” he responds.

Doja Cat accidentally went live with one of the Island boys and she was desperately trying to escape LMFAAAOOOOOOOO 😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bwOnTJEd0e — R (@NeedItInMe) September 27, 2022

The Live awkwardly continues and still giggling, Doja tells him, “No offense, but I don’t want to do this anymore.” Flyysoulja grows more irritated and things take a turn. “Your attention span is too little, huh?” he asks her. Unphased and almost mockingly, Doja agrees, “Yes, so small.” The Island Boys member continues talking, but once he sees the singer still trying to end the conversation, he becomes angered.

“Look at me!” he yells at Doja just as she ends the video. The “Streets” rapper has yet to formally address the viral fiasco. Doja likely brushed the incident off, as she’s known to do her fair share of online trolling as well. She recently teased fans about what the follow-up to Planet Her will sound like.

Last week (Sept. 20), Doja shared that her previous announcement about her next album was just a joke. “I’m not doing a German rave culture album you guys. I was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it,” she tweeted. A few minutes later she stated her next project would be “straight R&B no rap at all.”

im not doing a german rave culture album you guys i was pranking the outlet that interviewed me about it — spooky cat (@DojaCat) September 21, 2022