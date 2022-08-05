Doja Cat is one artist we can count on to always express herself and push the boundaries when it comes to creativity. Yesterday (Aug. 4), the “Get Into It (Yuh)” artist did just that. During an Instagram Live, Doja debuted a newly shaved head while using a razor to shave off her eyebrows.

During the video, Doja laughs as she says, “My makeup artist just texted me, ‘Are you shaving your brows off? I’m driving the f**k over.’” After a brief pause, she smiles and says, “I’m gonna do it.” Although the act seemed spontaneous, on July 31, the multitalented entertainer did share that she’d soon be shaving her head. “I’m going to shave my head and gain a ton of muscle, but as a joke,” she tweeted. Fans weren’t joking as they praised her bold new look, though.

“Doja Cat actually pulls off a buzz cut and shaved eye brows very well,” one tweet read. Another user requested that she add some cool artwork to her new canvas. “@DojaCat do those fun designs on your head, please,” the fan said. The “Been Like This” singer explained her decision to ditch her hair. “I, like, don’t like having hair. I never liked having hair. I can not tell you one time since the beginning of my life that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just do not like to have hair,” she said. Doja also recalled how maintaining weave and wigs while working out proved to be challenging.

Celebrities flocked to her comment section to compliment her as well. “That style is dope on [you], sis,” Snoop Dogg said. “Ramen & OJ” artist Joyner Lucas also showed his admiration while silencing the naysayers: “Shorty a icon. She different. She’s her. She’s whatever she wanna be. She’s a super star. She can do what she want and still make it sexy. Doja Cat is 1 of 1. She goes [against] the grain. That’s what makes her dope. I don’t think it’s mental health or her having a breakdown. I just think she doin whatever the f**k she wanna do [because] she can. I love it. Keep killin s**t, Doja. You a star.”

