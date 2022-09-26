Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  09.26.2022

It was a huge weekend for Rolling Loud New York. The lineup featured major acts like Nicki Minaj, Future, Bia, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and many more. One artist who is likely happy that the event is over, though, is A$AP Rocky.

On Saturday (Sept. 24), the Pretty Flacko headlined day two of the three-day event, but rather than focusing on his performance, fans soon turned their attention to A$AP fighting for his life in a mosh pit. The Harlem rapper survived the incident without injury, unless you count his ego. In true Twitter fashion, fans had a grand time making light of the situation.

In a now-viral video, it seems A$AP’s life is flashing before his eyes as excited fans grab his arms and legs inside a mosh pit. Although the moment could have no doubt ended with serious repercussions, after seeing that the artist was OK, the jokes rolled in. Even fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator changed his Instagram profile picture to a screenshot of A$AP’s horrified face.

“A$AP Rocky was scared for his life … his face,” one tweet read with crying emojis. Another fan said, “A$AP Rocky yelling for help after throwing himself into the crowd at the Rolling Loud NYC concert,” and included a laughing emoji with a video clip of the incident.

Other fans joked that they just witnessed him jumping into his last mosh pit: “A$AP Rocky will never go into a mosh pit again.” The New York native will have a chance to regain his composure after the Rolling Loud fiasco. He noted that the festival will be his last until his new album drops. In an Instagram Stories post, he shared a fictional Rolling Loud magazine cover that read, “His last show until the album.”

A$AP seemed to be just fine after his set. He and his girlfriend Rihanna, who attended the show, were spotted heading to an after-party once his performance ended. The new parents have a big year ahead of them. Yesterday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed that she will be the headlining act of the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL’s official Instagram account even changed their bio to “National Fenty League.”

