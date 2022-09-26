It was a huge weekend for Rolling Loud New York. The lineup featured major acts like Nicki Minaj, Future, Bia, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and many more. One artist who is likely happy that the event is over, though, is A$AP Rocky.

On Saturday (Sept. 24), the Pretty Flacko headlined day two of the three-day event, but rather than focusing on his performance, fans soon turned their attention to A$AP fighting for his life in a mosh pit. The Harlem rapper survived the incident without injury, unless you count his ego. In true Twitter fashion, fans had a grand time making light of the situation.

Not Tyler The Creator changing his profile pic to Asap Rocky in the pit 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZedeWIMnIi — RapTV (@Rap) September 26, 2022

In a now-viral video, it seems A$AP’s life is flashing before his eyes as excited fans grab his arms and legs inside a mosh pit. Although the moment could have no doubt ended with serious repercussions, after seeing that the artist was OK, the jokes rolled in. Even fellow rapper Tyler, the Creator changed his Instagram profile picture to a screenshot of A$AP’s horrified face.

“A$AP Rocky was scared for his life … his face,” one tweet read with crying emojis. Another fan said, “A$AP Rocky yelling for help after throwing himself into the crowd at the Rolling Loud NYC concert,” and included a laughing emoji with a video clip of the incident.

Other fans joked that they just witnessed him jumping into his last mosh pit: “A$AP Rocky will never go into a mosh pit again.” The New York native will have a chance to regain his composure after the Rolling Loud fiasco. He noted that the festival will be his last until his new album drops. In an Instagram Stories post, he shared a fictional Rolling Loud magazine cover that read, “His last show until the album.”

A$AP seemed to be just fine after his set. He and his girlfriend Rihanna, who attended the show, were spotted heading to an after-party once his performance ended. The new parents have a big year ahead of them. Yesterday (Sept. 25), Rihanna confirmed that she will be the headlining act of the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. The NFL’s official Instagram account even changed their bio to “National Fenty League.”

ASAP Rocky was scared for his life…his face💀💀😭😭 pic.twitter.com/eoihUYXzpK — SR✨ (@_pisces1) September 26, 2022

ASAP Rocky crying 😭 for help: Meanwhile bro like: pic.twitter.com/Dtr3Z7llpU — Jeong-il Kajokaya (@JeongilKajokaya) September 26, 2022

Struggling like asap rocky — Aᵃʳᵒⁿ (@aaronxxvii) September 26, 2022

Asap Rocky going viral for jumping in the crowd at rolling loud then screaming for help. pic.twitter.com/IQutH2eScn — Plugged Soundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) September 26, 2022

Rocky and Riri arriving at the Rolling Loud After Party right now ⚠️ #asaprocky #rihanna pic.twitter.com/Y9yhZpNkHd — mrsawge (@mrsawge11) September 25, 2022

That video of ASAP Rocky from Rolling Loud has me in tears 😭 😂 pic.twitter.com/FBYElffiyO — B E A N Z ➡️ NYCC Up Next (@PhotosByBeanz) September 26, 2022

ASAP Rocky will never go into a mosh pit again 😂 pic.twitter.com/Fxk5KABxQA — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) September 26, 2022

ASAP Rocky in the mosh pit the funniest shit i’ll see today — ya fav auntie (@what_itB) September 26, 2022

I can’t stop thinking about ASAP Rocky’s in that damn mosh pit, he really had enough 😭😭 — Alphabet 🇬🇩🇺🇬 (@itskosihere) September 25, 2022

ASAP Rocky in that mosh pit looked like a scene from Attack on Titan. — KWABENA (@KwabenaGD) September 26, 2022

That video of ASAP Rocky in the mosh pit, had me in tears for like 20 minutes. That man was terrified — Sunshine (@LexiLuv47) September 26, 2022

Why yall do ASAP Rocky like that in that mosh pit 😭😭😭 — Cherry Cocaine 🍒 ❄ (@cherrywcocaine) September 25, 2022