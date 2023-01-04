Today (Jan. 4), the family of the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss held an intimate funeral service for the entertainer, and it’s reported that there will be a larger one soon.

People reported that the funeral held for Boss today happened in Los Angeles and only immediate family attended, according to sources within tWitch’s inner circle.

According to TMZ, the family will have a larger service to honor his life later where his close friends and people who he considered family will attend. No date has been confirmed for his second memorial service.

As previously reported by REVOLT, authorities stated Boss appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Dec. 13 at age 40. The next day, his wife Allison Holker, 34, confirmed the news in a statement with People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

His passing happened days after he and Holker celebrated their ninth year of marriage. “It’s our ninth anniversary!!” The now-widow shared on Instagram Saturday, Dec. 10. Boss is survived by his wife, and three kids Weslie, Maddox and Zaia.

tWitch broke into the entertainment industry as a contestant on MTV’s “The Wade Robson Project” before placing second on “Star Search.” In 2008, he appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” where he ended as a runner-up in season 4. He later returned to the show as an all-star and in 2022, he became a judge in the show’s comeback.

Boss’ popularity rose in 2014 when he appeared as a guest DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” He eventually joined the show permanently and became a co-executive producer in 2020.