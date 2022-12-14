Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the famed DJ on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, is reportedly dead.

According to TMZ, he passed away at the age of 40 from an apparent suicide. Law enforcement said Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, ran into a Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday (Dec. 13) because she was concerned when he left the house without his car, claiming it was unlike him. Shortly after, they received a call about a shooting that happened at a hotel in Los Angeles, California. When police arrived, they found Stephen dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allison broke her silence in a statement issued to PEOPLE. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the 34-year-old began. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Concluding her statement, Allison shared a message to her husband. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen became the DJ on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2014 until it ended in May 2022. He also become an executive producer on the show in 2020. A few months ago, DeGeneres surprised him with a touching video message and gift for how much he’s changed her life and the show throughout the years.