House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed publicly for the first time how she learned her husband had been attacked.

On Monday (Nov. 7), Nancy sat down with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about the moment she learned about her husband, Paul Pelosi, was assaulted in their San Francisco residence. She revealed she was “very scared” when she realized law enforcement was at her home. “I look up [and] I see it’s 5 a.m. ET, [and I thought] they must be at the wrong apartment,” she said. According to Nancy, the doorbell rang again and then she heard banging on the door. “So I run to the door and I’m very scared. I see the Capitol police and they say, ‘We have to come in to talk to you.'”

The House speaker expressed how she immediately thought of her family. “And I’m thinking [of] my children [and] my grandchildren. I never thought it would be Paul because, you know, I knew he wouldn’t be out and about, shall we say. And so they came in [and] at that time, we didn’t even know where he was,” she explained.

Nancy revealed details about her husband’s condition and the aftermath of the brutal assault during the interview. In addition, she noted that the invasion appeared to have been targeting her. “For me, this is really the hard part because Paul was not the target, and he’s the one who is paying the price. He was not looking for Paul. He was looking for me,” she stated.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the House speaker’s husband was attacked with a hammer by 42-year-old David DePape. It is alleged the assailant called out for the politician, asking her husband, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” At the time, the speaker was not in San Francisco, but in Washington, D.C. DePapa was later charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, “and several other additional felonies,” stated San Francisco Police Chief William Scott during a press conference.

On Thursday (Nov. 3), Paul was released from the hospital after recovering from surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his hand and arm, according to a statement released by Nancy.

It continued, “Paul is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff, and the entire medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home.”

You can watch House Speaker Pelosi’s full interview with CNN down below: