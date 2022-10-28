Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.28.2022

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering after an intruder entered the couple’s home and attacked him with a hammer this morning (Oct. 28). Paul, 82, was struck in the head in his San Francisco residence, according to CNN.

Nancy, who was in Washington when the vicious attack occurred, released a statement through her spokesperson Drew Hammill. He shared that authorities have already placed a male suspect in custody as they investigate the motive. “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time,” Hammill said.

He added, “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.” Sgt. Adam Lobsinger, a public information officer for the department, said a press release will be held today to discuss the shocking situation. “On Oct. 28, at 2:27 am, SFPD responded to the 2600 block of Broadway for a home break-in. During the incident, an 82 y/o male was attacked. The suspect was taken into custody. The victim was transported to a local hospital. SFPD Chief Scott will address the media at police HQ,” he tweeted. Lobsinger did not share a time for when the conference would take place.

According to CNBC, the Pelosis have had several credible threats on their lives in the past year alone. Last December, North Carolina resident Cleveland Meredith said he would shoot Nancy and was sentenced to 28 months in prison. In February, an Arizona man sent threatening messages to the Democrat’s office. During last year’s Capitol riots, Nancy was again thrust into the spotlight when an insurrectionist was photographed stealing her lectern.

See related tweets below.

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Business | 'Bet on Black'

“Bet on Black” is back! Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Remy Ma, and executive Ron ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.25.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Diddy surprises Capital Prep Bronx students, BTS of the "Gonna Move On (Remix)" video shoot & more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we tackle a number of fun trending topics ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Meet our Revolutionary of the Week Riccardo Dale

Riccardo Dale runs a mentoring program for at-risk youth with a 100 percent acceptance rate ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.21.2022
View More