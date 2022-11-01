Over the weekend, Albert Joseph Brown IV, the son of R&B legend Al B. Sure!, posted a message on social media in celebration of his birthday. In the post, he revealed that his father had been hospitalized for two months and he’s “made it out” of his current battle:

“I’m much better and ready to get back on my s**t! It’s time to get the f**k up pop!! We got s**t to do!!!! And countries to visit! Thank [you] for all the concerns and worries about my family! Today is my day but this is for my pops! All I want for him is to get out that f**kin’ hospital!! We need [you] big homie!!”

Yesterday (Oct. 31), Al B. Sure! broke his silence on Twitter in response to earlier reports that the “Nite and Day” singer was in a coma during that period:

“A very humble thank you for the prayers my [107.5 WBLS] family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! … I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our [health and wellness.]”

For much of the year, Al B. Sure has been letting his fans and supporters know about his ongoing condition. Back in 2020, he posted a video documenting the removal of tubes from his abdomen. More recently, he provided a photo of his hospital stay along with a message to his fans and supporters:

“Grand rising … I’d [first] like to say a very humble thank you for the prayers, positive thoughts and [well] wishes as I go through this medical journey. Waking up daily to monitors, wires, and machines keeping you stable is a new experience. I have a very humbling, newfound respect for the [nurses, RNs, and doctors] that are are on the [frontline] … around the clock making certain that all is well.”

