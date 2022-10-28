Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.28.2022

Yesterday (Oct. 27), it was announced that tech billionaire Elon Musk now owns Twitter. His first order of business was to fire several top executives, including one who banned Former President Donald Trump for years worth of hate speech and derogatory comments.

“BREAKING: Elon Musk has fired Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust [and] safety, who made the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump,” Florida journalist Benny Johnson tweeted yesterday. He followed up with, “Good riddance. MAKE TWITTER FUN AGAIN” and an American flag emoji. An easily recognizable nod to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” motto. Now, racists are coming together to celebrate in the vilest way possible.

One user said, “I’m already seeing a disturbing amount of vile content ever since Elon bought Twitter. People gleefully tweeting the N-word, the f- word for gay [people], the k-word for Jews and a ton of anti-trans rhetoric. Free speech though, amiright? I’m disgusted,” another posted.

Others basked in the ability to offend targeted groups of individuals. “BREAKING: Elon Musk said you can say ‘n**ger’ on Twitter and in real life,” one user wrote. “I’m SO happy I can say how much I hate n**gers and Jews now. Thanks, @elonmusk for once again using your incredible wisdom to make the world a better place!” another posted online. There was one person who admitted, “Since Elon Musk made Twitter [a] free speech haven, I’ll say this: F**K N**GERS. FULL STOP.”

Another even made a poll to see who was hated the most. “Thanks, @elonmusk what do y’all hate more?” The poll included three options: N**gers, Jews and kebabs. Musk celebrated by tweeting, “Let the good times roll.” Without condemning the racist and offensive language, he later posted, “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

See related tweets below.

