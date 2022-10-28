Paul Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was hospitalized after a man broke into their San Francisco home and assaulted him with a hammer early Friday (Oct. 28) morning.

According to a new report by CNBC, the house speaker was the intended target of the home invasion. The assailant was calling out for the politician, saying, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” before attacking Paul, a source told news outlet. At the time, the speaker was not in San Francisco but in Washington, D.C.

The attacker, identified as 42-year-old David DePape, has been charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, “and several other additional felonies,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott at a press conference. Chief Scott revealed both men were taken to the hospital for treatment, and police are still investigating DePape’s motive.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Drew Hammill, a spokesperson for the house speaker, said in a statement: “Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.”

He continued, “The speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved and request privacy at this time.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., expressed his well wishes to Speaker Pelosi and her husband in a statement. “I spoke with Speaker Pelosi earlier this morning and conveyed my deepest concern and heartfelt wishes to her husband and their family. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Schumer stated.

You can find Hammill’s official statement down below: