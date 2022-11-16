Famed social media influencer-turned-businesswoman Ariana “Ari” Fletcher sat down with hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings for a brand-new episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” on Wednesday (Nov. 16). In a lively, informative conversation, the Chicago native detailed how she hustled to become a social media darling and parleyed her popularity into securing the bag — which now includes her own Remedy By Ari cosmetics line.

With nearly six million followers on Instagram alone, calling Fletcher a social media influencer may actually be an understatement. During her sit down with Bilal and Millings, she detailed going from being popular locally in Chi-Town to a national figure. “I’m relatable. There’s a lot of people on Instagram who have millions of followers, but they don’t have influence,” Fletcher proclaimed matter-of-factly. “Be yourself, but it’s only a certain amount of people that really, really got influence, and I’m one of those.”

Fletcher relayed that around 2018 was when her career really took off when she started hosting and visiting different cities. “[Chicago] f**k with me, but I was getting booked outside,” recalled Fletcher, who reminisced about going from a bottle service girl in local clubs to charging $3,500 for her first 45-minute appearance fee.

But besides what could be described as superficial attention because of her beauty, she was always about her business. Fletcher and her cousin, who doubles as her manager, also had a hair extension business that did well before shutting it down and focusing on her work in the club. She did admit that working with family can be tough. “We been through it, but I would never change it. Literally, I would not do this with nobody else,” the young entrepreneur insisted. “This is somebody who I know I can trust 100 percent. I know she has my best interests at heart. And I know, at the end of the day, she not going to f**k up the bag about our relationship… She still going to get to the money.”

That money right now is in Remedy By Ari. When it first launched earlier this year, the initial batch of products sold out immediately. When speaking about her cosmetics line, Fletcher’s demeanor livened up even more — so, this isn’t a case of her cashing out and moving on to the next venture. “I wanted to do something that I really like, and that’s makeup,” explained Fletcher, who noted Rihanna and Kylie Jenner as inspirations. “I really love makeup. This is sticking for me.”

The famous businesswoman also has plenty more on her plate. Despite the constant requests for her to promote products, she is still picky, admitting, “If I don’t like it, I’m not going to promote it.” Her current and future plans include growing her “Dinner With the Don” cooking series on YouTube, which has already spawned a line of seasonings, filming a reality series for BET, and more. Along with all her aforementioned hustles, Fletcher is a proud mother (she has a son with rapper G Herbo) and is big on family. She gifted her boyfriend, rapper Moneybagg Yo, 28.8 acres of land for his birthday, specifically citing it as generational wealth. That’s a move that’s anything but superficial.

“I’m on my grown woman s**t. I used to be a little reckless. I don’t want to be the Instagram girl. I’m a real businesswoman. I got a lot, a lot, a lot of stuff that I’m doing, and I need people to take me seriously,” said Fletcher, who admitted once losing her IG gave her perspective. “You gotta do something that’s bigger than Instagram.”

Watch this week’s episode of “Assets Over Liabilities” here to learn how there’s much more to Ari Fletcher than a pretty face and cool photos to double tap.