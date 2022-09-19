Earlier this month, Vic Mensa decided to give back to the people of Chicago by donating $10,000 worth of gas at a BP in the rapper’s old neighborhood. While it reportedly took place over Labor Day Weekend, a video of what went down surfaced yesterday (Sept. 18). In the short clip provided by TMZ, Mensa can be seen speaking to a woman who became emotional over the good deed, stating that she only had $5 for gas and wasn’t sure about how she was going to get her granddaughter to work.

In addition to the free petrol, Mensa also handed out pre-rolled joints from his cannabis company 93 Boyz. In a recent interview with REVOLT, the Roc Nation signee described 93 Boyz as a Black-owned disruptor:

“Cannabis was the first industry I was in as a preteen — selling weed was my first hustle before I ever made anything of rap. In many different ways and in different points of time in my life, I’ve been involved with cannabis. As the legislation in Illinois has changed, it has been a priority of mine to take part in this industry. Coming from a community that has been so impacted by the war on drugs, I felt it was necessary that we, as a whole, are represented in this cannabis industry.”

Back in February, Mensa liberated the four-track EP Vino Valentino, complete with additional features from DIXSON, Malik Yusef, Do or Die, and Peter CottonTale. His last (and only) solo LP was 2017’s The Autobiography, a 15-song effort with contributions from Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, Weezer, Syd, The-Dream, Chief Keef, Joey Purp, Saul Williams, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Check out the aforementioned video showing Vic Mensa’s act of charity below. You can also check out more information on 93 Boyz here.