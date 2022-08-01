It was a huge weekend for Chicago as the city celebrated Lollapalooza. The four-day music festival happened from Thursday (July 28) to Sunday (July 31) in Grant Park. With performances from top artists like Lil Durk, Jazmine Sullivan, J. Cole, Lil Baby, and more, it’s no wonder Mayor Lori Lightfoot agreed to have the revenue-boosting event return.

Yesterday (July 31), Lightfoot hit the stage to announce the festival would not only return for next year but the next 10 years. “I’m here to tell you that Lolla, all the great work, all the fabulous music, will continue for 10 more years,” the mayor said. “That’s 10 more years of music, of arts, of support for the city of Chicago. Four billion dollars in economic impact, 10 more years.” she continued. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, the mayor’s office released a statement saying the city made a deal with the festival’s production company C3 Presents to keep Lollapalooza at Grant Park until 2032. There’s even the option to extend the event an additional five years.

Last year, Lollapalooza reportedly brought in over $4 million in taxes for Chicago. Moving forward, Chicago Park will bring in between 5% and 20%, depending on what the festival makes. This could mean $2 million for a four-day festival, $1.5 million for a three-day fest and $750,000 even if the event gets canceled. In addition to the decade-long deal, dates for 2023 were also announced. Lollapalooza will make its return to Chicago from Aug. 3-6, 2023.

Hotel packages and ticket information are already available for next year’s event. Attendees can expect to stay within walking distance of the festival grounds. Guests will also receive a complimentary cocktail and on-site experience concierge, as well as other great add-ons, depending on what package you purchase. Ticket packages for the four-day festival have options for general admission, general admission plus, VIP and platinum.