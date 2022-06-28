By Angel Saunders
  /  06.28.2022

Over the weekend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot yelled, “Fuck Clarence Thomas,” in front of an audience while attending a Pride event. The strong sentiment was seemingly a direct response to the Supreme Court’s decision to rule in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade last Friday (June 24).

In a viral video, Lightfoot began, “If you read Clarence Thomas’ concurrence,” before being cut off by someone in the crowd. While that person’s words weren’t easily heard in the audio, the mayor agreed. “Thank you. Fuck Clarence Thomas. He thinks that we are going to stand idly by while they take our rights – our right to marry – our right to have children – our right to live,” Lightfoot added.

The openly gay mayor’s words came after rumors that gay marriages could soon be overturned in addition to abortions rights which are under attack. Lightfoot doesn’t seem moved by any backlash she may have received from her comments. In a Twitter post from yesterday evening (June 27), she shared a photo of herself on stage at the event and captioned it, “I said what I said.” A man smiles for the photo from a distance while standing in the front row wearing a pink shirt that says “Fuck Clarence Thomas” in all caps. After local news outlet the Chicago Sun-Times tweeted an article about her choice of words, the mayor struck back. “If my language bothers you more than the destruction of our civil rights, then we don’t need to know anything else about you,” she responded.

Lightfoot isn’t the only public figure to receive attention for speaking out against the Supreme Court Justice. TV personality Martha Stewart recently referred to Thomas as “​an old Black man who doesn’t know who he is” in a comment section of an Instagram post. “Time zones are crazy. In Australia it’s 9 a.m. In Rome it’s 1 a.m. And in America it’s 1942 where minorities and women are still controlled by old white men,” is what Stewart was responding to. Many users believed she was calling him an “Uncle Tom,” causing her comment to receive mixed reactions.

