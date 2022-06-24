Rep. Maxine Waters joined those fighting for justice following Friday’s (June 24) controversial Supreme Court ruling, which overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. She expressed the importance for a woman’s right to choose from the court’s steps in Washington, D.C.

“You ain’t seen nothing yet,” said Waters. “Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming.”

Furthermore, she expressed the role women who look like her play in the latest ruling and said, “Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands, we will be out by the millions. We are going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Waters was joined by Rep. Al Green who said that pro-choice women are not in this fight alone. He pledged his support among those at the nation’s capital protesting against the latest move that aims to strip away all abortion rights.

“There are men who have wives and daughters, there are men who respect women, and there will be men in this fight with women,” said Green. “This is not over. It’s just a genesis of a new beginning.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, a leak of the Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn the landmark case was revealed in May. As of today (June 24), by a 6-3 vote, the court deemed that Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion in 1973, was wrongly decided. Now, the fate of abortion rights falls in the hands of state legislatures. Planned Parenthood has already begun to cancel scheduled planned abortion procedures following the ruling.