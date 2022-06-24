Donald Trump claims victory following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The former president referred to the ruling as “the biggest win for life in a generation,”, NBC News reports.

Trump believes that he deserves a pat on the back for today’s decision. During his presidency, he nominated three of the five conservative Supreme Court justices who voted in favor of the controversial ruling. The justices include Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.

According to Trump, Friday’s move (June 24) was “only made possible because I delivered everything as promised, including nominating and getting three highly respected and Constitutionalists confirmed to the United States Supreme Court.” He also mentioned that it was his “great honor to do so.”

In traditional Trump fashion, the 76-year-old took a moment to call out the “Radical Left Democrats” and “Fake News Media.” He threw shots to both groups, and even took aim at some of his own party members as he praised the Supreme Court’s ruling, which “did not cave to the Radical Left Democrats, their partners in the Fake News Media, or the RINOS [Republicans in Name Only] who are likewise the true, but silent, enemy of the people.”

“These major victories prove that even though the Radical Left is doing everything in their power to destroy our country, your rights are being protected, the country is being defended, and there is still hope and time to save America, he exclaimed. “I will never stop fighting for the great people of our nation.”

The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was led by Justice Samuel Alito who wrote the majority opinion in the case that REVOLT previously reported was leaked back in May. Trump’s Supreme Court Justice nominations provided the margin of victory in the overall decision, which was also supported by Justice Clarence Thomas.