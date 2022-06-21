By Shanique Yates
  /  06.21.2022

Donald Trump laid it all on the table at the American Freedom Tour this past Saturday (June 18). The former president used the Southaven, Mississippi event to share his thoughts on current President Joe Biden.

According to a website for the event, the American Freedom Tour was a “celebration of faith, family, unalienable rights and God-Given American freedoms.” Trump used his speech to add to remarks about Biden to the function’s program.

Trump fired shots at Biden calling him “the worst president in the history of our country.” “He is now turning out to be a combination of Jimmy Carter and Herbert Hoover,” the 76-year-old shared. “Has anyone looked at the stock market lately?”

He also took a moment to address Biden’s recent mishap, which was previously shared by REVOLT. During the weekend, the president fell off of his bicycle following a morning ride in his home state of Delaware. At the time, the 79-year-old was attempting to park the vehicle to engage with some passerbyers near his vacation home. Instead, he took a tumble, which prompted a response from the Secret Service who wasn’t far behind. Following the incident, Biden assured the crowd with an “I’m good!”

The White House later said that the accident occured because “his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting.” Per the statement, Biden “is fine” and that “no medical attention” was necessary.

On the other hand, Trump poked fun at the current president during his speech saying, “I hope he’s okay,” with a hint of sarcasm.

“I hope [Biden] has recovered, because as you know, he fell of his bicycle,” Trump shared. “No, I’m serious. I hope he’s okay. Fell off a bicycle. I make this pledge to you today – I will never, ever ride a bicycle.”

