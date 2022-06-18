President Joe Biden fell off his bike Saturday (June 18) morning while riding with the First Lady Jill Biden at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware.

“I’m good,” he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up.

Joe, who is 79, has frequently been seen on a bicycle since taking up his job at the White House. He was wrapping up a morning ride with Jill when he decided to pedal over to a crowd standing by the bike trail. He fell on his right side and rolled on to his back before being helped up.

“I got my foot caught” in the toe cages, the president said when asked if he was ok. He quickly gathered himself together and spent some of his time chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

Joe Biden falls off his bicycle near his Delaware beach house; POTUS seemed uninjured and told the press, “I’m good.” pic.twitter.com/U00Qa6sTLR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 18, 2022

According to a White House statement released to reporters, Biden is “fine” and that no medical attention is needed. “The president looks forward to spending the rest of the day with his family,” the White House official added in the statement.

Joe, who was wearing a grey T-shirt, navy shorts, bright blue shoes and a white helmet was able to get back on his bike. “Alright guys, see you,” he said as he peddled off. The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware to celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary which was on Friday (June 17) and the federal holiday of Juneteenth. The president signed a measure last year making Juneteenth, the formal end of slavery in the United States, a federal holiday.

