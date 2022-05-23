The Biden Administration has announced its strategy to address the nation’s concern that has followed the infant formula shortage. Through the Operation Fly Formula, the administration plans to import 1.5 million 8-ounce bottle of formula to address the issue.

“Typically, the process to transport this product from Europe to U.S. would take two weeks. Thanks to Operation Fly Formula, we cut that down to approximately three days,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. She added that the administration focused on these brands first, because they serve “a critical medical purpose and are in short supply in the United States.”

When the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) recalled three brands of powdered formula back in February which led to the shortage that has been impacting families across the nation over the past few weeks.

In addition to the incoming supply of formula, which will come from hypoallergenic for children with cow’s milk protein allergies, the Biden administration is also passing legislation to provide underserved families with access to the resources that their children need to grow and develop.

The Access to Baby Formula Act of 2022 will allow families to use funds received from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) to purchase formula products listed outside of the what is designated during a public health emergency.

On Sunday (May 22) the first shipment of the formula touched down in Indiana and included 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior.

Other brands include Gerber Good Start Extensive HA with an estimated 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula will arrive in Washington D.C.

